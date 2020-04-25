ValuEngine Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SND. B. Riley reduced their price target on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Smart Sand from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 444,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,333. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 155,788 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.