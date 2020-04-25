Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $34.70. 14,562,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,209,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

