Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,562,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,209,029. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.