Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $27,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

