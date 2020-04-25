Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.29. 1,224,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average is $176.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

