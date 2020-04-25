Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

