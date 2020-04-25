Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period.

BIV stock remained flat at $$91.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,851. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

