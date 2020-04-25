Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

