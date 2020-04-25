Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lowered by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.41. 703,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

