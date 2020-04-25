Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ 5th Largest Position

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.5% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

