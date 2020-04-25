Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Boosted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 753.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.95. 4,456,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

