Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $141.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

