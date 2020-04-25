Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.63. 4,403,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

