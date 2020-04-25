Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $141.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

