Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives $3.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

VBLT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

