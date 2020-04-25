Velas Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.14 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 138.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000714 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000446 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

