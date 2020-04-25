Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. New Street Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.32.

VZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,156,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,066,956. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

