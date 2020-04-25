Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.61. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 3,042,419 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 312.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

