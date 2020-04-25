Veros Achieves Market Cap of $231,973.42 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Veros has a total market cap of $231,973.42 and $13,126.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

