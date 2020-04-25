Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $14.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,118,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,066 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,867 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 2,123,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.