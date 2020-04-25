Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.83. 458,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 0.62. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.86.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

