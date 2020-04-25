Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:VIR traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $32.61. 1,787,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $12,365,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

