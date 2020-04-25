Vistry Group’s (VTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($14.27) to GBX 694 ($9.13) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.40 ($15.28).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of VTY stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 813 ($10.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,462 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,177.80. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Also, insider Ian Tyler bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,124 shares of company stock worth $10,998,700.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.