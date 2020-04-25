Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Receives $0.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.65.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 634,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

