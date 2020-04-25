VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) were up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 172,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 204,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of VIVO Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

