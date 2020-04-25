VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of VolitionRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,373. VolitionRX has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

