VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of VolitionRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,373. VolitionRX has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.84.
VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.
VolitionRX Company Profile
VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
