Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.44. 5,780,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.