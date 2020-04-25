Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after buying an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

WMT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,969. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

