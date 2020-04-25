Wanchain Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $19.73 million and $1.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006186 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.