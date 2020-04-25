Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €56.50 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €56.50 ($65.70) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.15 ($61.80).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock traded down €1.26 ($1.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting €43.70 ($50.81). 3,953,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €74.60 ($86.74). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.31.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.