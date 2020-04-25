Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Down 0.5%

Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144.25 ($1.90), approximately 102,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 21,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.91).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

