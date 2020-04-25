WAX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and C2CX. WAX has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,646,150,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,464,717 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, C2CX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Huobi, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.