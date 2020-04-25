Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at UBS Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEIR. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital upgraded Weir Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278.20 ($16.81).

Shares of LON:WEIR traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 843 ($11.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 872.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.42%.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

