Wells Fargo & Co Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $280.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.73. 720,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,059. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -373.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,617 shares of company stock valued at $29,440,817. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,979,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.