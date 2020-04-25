Wells Fargo & Co Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $155.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.05.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,113. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.