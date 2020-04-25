Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) price objective on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON WEN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock had a trading volume of 91,153 shares. The company has a market cap of $34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.04. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 23.45 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -0.03%.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

