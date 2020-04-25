Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,389. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

