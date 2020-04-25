Wey Education (LON:WEY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), approximately 157,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 95,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and a PE ratio of -49.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.04.

About Wey Education (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

