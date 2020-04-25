WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.07, 24,432 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 29,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

About WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. The company offers smoked and boiled hams, bacons, sausages, hot dogs, deli, and luncheon meats; specialty products comprising pepperoni, dry meat products, and ready-to-eat products; and prepared foods, such as pre-cooked entrees, bacons, and sausages primarily under the Smithfield, Eckrich, Farmland, Armour, Cook's, Gwaltney, John Morrell, Kretschmar, Curly's, Carando, Margherita, and Healthy Ones brands.

