WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $0.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WidePoint an industry rank of 134 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYY remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 148,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,832. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

