Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 3,400 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,803 ($50.03).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock traded up GBX 56 ($0.74) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,662 ($35.02). 207,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,603.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,628.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Iain Wetherall purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total value of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,166 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,332.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.