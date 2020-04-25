Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,980 by Analysts at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,980 ($52.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Wizz Air to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,803 ($50.03).

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 56 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,662 ($35.02). The stock had a trading volume of 207,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,603.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,628.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £85,350 ($112,273.09). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total value of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,166 shares of company stock worth $35,107,332.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

