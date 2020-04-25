Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,958,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 72.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,264. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.