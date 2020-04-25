XP Power (LON:XPP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 4,170 ($54.85) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of XP Power to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

XPP stock traded down GBX 120 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,950 ($38.81). 17,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,837.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,971.90. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

