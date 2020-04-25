XRP Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $8.57 billion and $1.72 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitso, Poloniex and Bits Blockchain. During the last week, XRP has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02563524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00214660 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,980,257 coins and its circulating supply is 44,089,620,959 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bits Blockchain, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, Coinone, FCoin, ABCC, CoinEgg, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Altcoin Trader, BTC Markets, Bitfinex, Binance, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Independent Reserve, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Liquid, BCEX, Upbit, MBAex, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Covesting, Stellarport, ZB.COM, Bitinka, Tripe Dice Exchange, GOPAX, LakeBTC, BtcTurk, Cryptomate, BitFlip, Exmo, BitMarket, Bitsane, Zebpay, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Coinhub, BTC Trade UA, RippleFox, CoinBene, Kuna, Indodax, Bitlish, OpenLedger DEX, Bitstamp, Korbit, Bitso, Exrates, WazirX, Coindeal, Koinex, Coinsquare, Bitbank, DragonEX, Braziliex, B2BX, C2CX, Gatehub, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, Kraken, BitBay, Ovis, Bithumb, Koineks and Ripple China. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

