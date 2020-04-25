Yeti’s (YETI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Yeti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.55.

YETI traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,290. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $38.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at $81,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yeti by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yeti by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 227,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at $7,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

