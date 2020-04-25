Yu Group (LON:YU) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Yu Group PLC (LON:YU) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.25 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.76), 95,914 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 994% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Yu Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Yu Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.67. The company has a market cap of $9.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Yu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.