Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. 47,628,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

