Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Emerald Expositions Events reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EEX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 189,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

