Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.30. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 93,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.